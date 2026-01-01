Bradley Cooper to star in new G.I. Joe movie

Bradley Cooper has signed up to star in Danny McBride's upcoming G.I. Joe movie.

A new movie based on the Hasbro toy line is in the works, and the Oscar-nominated actor-director has signed up to front the action as Duke, the leader of an elite covert special operations unit.

The untitled feature will be directed by Pineapple Express actor McBride from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri.

Plot details about the new reimagining are being kept under wraps. However, the G.I. Joe cartoon series and comics followed a commando strike force featuring soldiers including Duke, Roadblock and Snake Eyes and a terrorist organisation known as Cobra.

The film will serve as a reunion between Cooper and McBride following Cooper's guest appearance on McBride's TV comedy series The Righteous Gemstones last year.

G.I. Joe was previously brought to the big screen with G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2009 and 2013, with Channing Tatum starring as Duke. A Snake Eyes spin-off was later released in 2021.

Besides voicing Rocket the raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cooper has largely avoided starring in franchises or tentpole blockbusters based on existing IP, so the G.I. Joe casting is rather unexpected.

In recent years, he has been focused on directing and acting in his own movies, including 2018's A Star Is Born, 2023's Maestro and 2025's Is This Thing On?, and he is currently starring in and directing an Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Outside of his own projects, The Hangover star has had voice roles plus cameos in Superman and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but G.I. Joe will be his first substantial live-action role in a movie he hasn't directed since 2021's Nightmare Alley.

The new G.I. movie will also mark McBride's feature directorial debut. He has previously helmed episodes of The Righteous Gemstones and Vice Principals.