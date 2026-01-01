Walton Goggins joins cast of Miami Vice '85

Walton Goggins is set to join Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in Miami Vice '85.

The White Lotus star has been cast as a henchman to the villainous cartel boss to be played by John Leguizamo in the upcoming feature film.

Goggins confirmed his casting by sharing Deadline's article on Instagram and adding, "Can you feel it?! Can you?!! Forgive me… I’m just that excited. I’m soooo EXCITED!!! These fellas… Joe Kosinski… Be still my beating heart. @universalpictures."

Joseph Kosinski is directing the feature, which also stars Whitney Peak, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone and Danny Ramirez.

Sources told Deadline that the director was keen for Goggins to play the role from the start, but scheduling for the actor's TV series Fallout had to be worked out first.

Once that was settled last week, a deal was done for the Emmy nominee to join the cast.

The film explores the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami in a new take on Miami Vice, inspired by the pilot episode of the landmark 1984 to 1990 TV series starring Don Johnson as James Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs.

The movie is slated for release in May 2028. Production will begin later this year.

Goggins is best known for his roles in TV shows including The Shield, Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, Fallout and The White Lotus

His upcoming projects include Mister and Painter, as well as a voice role in the Disney animation Hexed.