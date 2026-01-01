Jamie Lee Curtis to receive inaugural award inspired by Rob Reiner at Children's Institute gala

Jamie Lee Curtis will receive an inaugural award inspired by her late friends Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner at the upcoming Children's Institute gala.

The Halloween actress will receive the first-ever Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award at the organisation's Cape & Gown Gala at the Beverly Wilshire in California on 8 November.

Together with the Reiners' children Jake and Romy, the Children's Institute has created the award to recognise the late couple's "lifelong commitment to improving the lives of children and families and strengthening communities across Los Angeles, throughout California, and beyond".

"I am so deeply honoured to receive this award as a testament to the extraordinary legacy that Michele and Rob shared with so many of us," Curtis said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "They didn't just create together. They lived a life of service, building something greater than themselves and giving so much to the world around them. And that is something worth honouring again and again.

"The world needs so much more of what they gave us: their love, their courage, and their joy. I am forever grateful to carry a small part of their legacy forward."

Curtis, who will be presented with the award by Jake, told Extra that she wants the gala to be a "joyful" celebration, "not a memorial" to the late filmmaker and photographer, who were killed in their Los Angeles home in December.

John Mayer, who previously worked with Rob on the 2007 movie The Bucket List, will also perform at the gala.

Proceeds from the event will support the Children's Institute's mission of helping children and families in underserved neighbourhoods across LA. Michele's sister, Martine Singer, is the president and CEO of the organisation.

Rob and Michele's son Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder over their deaths. He has pleaded not guilty.