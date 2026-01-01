Dave Franco 'blissfully unaware' of social media trends

Dave Franco won't join social media even though he sometimes feels a "little on the outside".

During a recent conversation for the Armchair Expert podcast, the Now You See Me actor admitted he sometimes worries that he is out of the loop on online trends as he doesn't have his own Instagram or TikTok accounts.

"I actually do feel a little on the outside sometimes where I'm like, I don't know what people are talking about. I don't know what the latest trends are. Is that affecting like my own creativity of what I'm putting out there where I want it to be relevant?" he asked host Dax Shepard. "I want it to hit the zeitgeist. But like, so there is fear of that, I guess, of like just not being tapped into what's happening."

However, Dave insisted that he has no regrets about avoiding social media as he can be "blissfully unaware".

"At the same time, it's worth it for me to not have the mental anguish of being on social media. I just know for me, like no shame to anyone else, like I get the advantage of it. I get why it's so addictive," the 41-year-old continued. "I get all the stuff, but for me, it just scares me. It's just like I just don't want to put myself out there to a bunch of strangers who inevitably will tear me down every single day."

Elsewhere in the chat, Dax asked The Disaster Artist star whether he has any hobbies - and he conceded he's super focused on work right now.

"I've realised recently that my hobbies sadly are revolving around my work a little bit. I don't even know if you'd call that a hobby, but it's like I've gotten to the point where when I have time off, I get excited 'cause I'm like, 'Ooh, I have time to write now,'" he acknowledged. "So, I don't know how healthy or unhealthy that is, but like maybe it says something about how I feel very lucky that my work is something that I love to do and that even on my off time, I want to keep working."

Dave is currently promoting his new animated movie, Forgotten Island. The feature is now showing in U.S. cinemas.