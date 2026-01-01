Tom Hiddleston wanted to achieve 'total fitness' to play Sir Edmund Hillary in Tenzing

Tom Hiddleston was determined to achieve "total fitness" before playing explorer Sir Edmund Hillary in Tenzing.

The upcoming biographical drama tells the true story of Nepalese-Indian Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and New Zealand explorer Hillary becoming the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1953.

To play a mountaineer fit enough to make the climb, Hiddleston made it his mission to achieve "total fitness" before the shoot.

"It was a lot of long runs, a lot of death runs, leg strength, conditioning, a lot of upper body, a lot of pull-ups, core. Just trying to be really mobile and really strong... and just have a 'total fitness', because I wasn't sure what I was gonna need," he explained to Men's Health U.K.

"It's that mountaineering fitness when you're marching up these big hills and there's no oxygen and you're living on tins of sardines, peaches and cheese," he continued. "So, I just wanted to be aerobically fit in a way that I just knew, like, my heart was fit, my lungs were fit."

The Avengers star noted that it was "an extraordinary honour and a great privilege" to play Hillary, so he wanted to develop his climbing skill set as well as the requisite fitness.

"I was like, 'I'm not gonna get asked to do this forever.' Let's go! I want to do this. I want to learn how to climb at altitude," he added.

Director Jennifer Peedom insisted that Hiddleston and his co-star Genden Phuntsok travel to Nepal to repeat the explorers' trek to Base Camp, and the British actor used the trip to get acclimatised to the conditions and into his character.

"Jen, coming from her documentary background, was like, 'I want real mountains, real conditions, real ice, real crevasses. God is in the details. I want these actors in the environment. I just believe that everything will come together if we're on real mountains. No studio, no green screen,'" he recalled of the shoot.

Tenzing, also starring Willem Dafoe and Caitríona Balfe, will debut on Apple TV on 16 October.