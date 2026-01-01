Ben Affleck reveals dating is 'not a big priority'

Ben Affleck has revealed that he's not focused on dating, two years after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Oscar winner was asked about his love life at the New York premiere for his new film, Animals.

"There's not a lot of room. I'm not running around," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just not a big priority in my life," adding that he is "good and happy" as a single man.

"I know what my priorities are. You can't have two things that are the most important in your life," he explained. "For me, that's the kids. So that's what that is. And then I have my work, which I love."

The Gone Girl star added, "I'm where I'm at, and I'm great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I'm open to it, but I'm not trying to chase anything."

Affleck was also asked about Ana Navarro's claims on The View last week that she had tried to set him up with singer Shakira.

"I hear s**t like that, honestly, first from people like you," Affleck retorted. "I never heard that in my whole life. People gossip. Stuff gets made up."

The Argo director shares Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In 2022, Affleck married Lopez but the duo split within two years. Their divorce was finalised by January 2025.

Affleck's other famous exes include Gwyneth Paltrow and Ana de Armas.