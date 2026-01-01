Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny confirm romance

Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny have gone public with their romance.

The Outer Banks alum and Priscilla actor seemingly confirmed they are dating as they walked hand-in-hand during an outing in Los Angeles.

In one photo of the meetup shared by celebrity gossip platform Deuxmoi, the two could be seen deep in conversation, with Starkey looking lovingly at Spaeny as they strolled.

Starkey and Spaeny first sparked dating rumours last month when fans spotted the two together in London, seven months after they started working together on their upcoming film Deep Cuts, an adaptation of Holly Brickley's 2025 novel.

The film, set in the 2000s, "is a love story about two music-obsessed 20-somethings navigating the messy realities of ambition, belonging and adulthood over the course of an era-defining decade", Deadline noted.

While Starkey has done his best to keep his love life out of the spotlight, the Love, Simon actor has gone on the record about what he thinks a good relationship needs.

"Communication," he told Elle in 2024. "Vocalise it. I'm generally a very quiet person."

Prior to his romance with Spaeny, Starkey was long rumoured to be dating his Hellraiser co-star Odessa A'zion. The two frequently attended events and travelled together, although neither ever officially confirmed a romantic relationship.

Spaeny previously dated The Idea of You's Raymond Cham Jr. for two years.