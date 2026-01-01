Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 34 years wed

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are celebrating 34 years of marriage.

The former US President and First Lady marked the occasion with a carousel of pictures and videos posted to Instagram.

"Loving you just keeps getting better and better!" Michelle wrote on Saturday. "Happy anniversary, @BarackObama. Here's to many, many more years of joy, laughter and memories to come."

Barack also shared a sweet tribute to his other half on Saturday.

"Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama!" the former president wrote. "I'm still the luckiest guy in the world to be with you."

The couple met in 1989 at the Chicago law firm where they both worked at the time, but it reportedly wasn't love at first sight.

"And then in walks Barack Obama. And Barack Obama has always walked like Barack Obama," Michelle recalled on Good Morning America in 2018.

"Like he's got all the time in the world. He had that stride. I was like, 'Dude, you're cute.' But in my mind, I was like, not even interested. I'm not going to date one of the few Black summer associates. How tacky!"

The pair married in October 1992 in Chicago. In July 1998, they welcomed their first daughter, Malia. Their second daughter, Sasha, followed in June 2001.

"What I value most about my marriage is that it is separate and apart from a lot of the silliness of Washington, and Michelle is not part of that silliness," the former president told The New York Times in 2009.

"If I weren't president, I would be happy to catch the shuttle with my wife to take her to a Broadway show, as I had promised her during the campaign, and there would be no fuss and no muss and no photographers. That would please me greatly."