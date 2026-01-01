Kim Kardashian opens up on romance: 'The universe works in your favour'

Kim Kardashian has opened up on her love life, revealing that she "needed to heal" before embarking on her latest romance with Lewis Hamilton.

In an interview with the Times' Style Magazine, the reality star shared that after her high-profile split from Kanye West in 2021 she "was really single for five years".

That's notwithstanding a nine-month romance with Pete Davidson.

The Skims underwear founder called the break from dating "great", noting that she enjoyed being able to "focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with".

"I really felt no rush," she continued. "Like, I really didn't feel empty. I felt like I needed my time."

The American Horror Story star said she had hoped to "completely heal" after her volatile split from the controversial rapper, with whom she shares children North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven.

"I wasn't ready to open up," she continued. "I really wasn't even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Formula 1 driver hard-launched their romance in February, when they went to the Super Bowl together.

They've since kept their relationship largely under wraps, with the exception of several posts to social media showing their favourite moments together.