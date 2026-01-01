Christopher Abbott in the dark about new X-Men

Christopher Abbott hasn't "read anything yet" about the new X-Men movie.

The 40-year-old actor was revealed in August to have been cast as Charles Xavier/Professor X in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, and while he is "very much" excited to start work with director Jake Schreier, he insisted he is being kept in the dark about the project.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I haven’t read anything yet. Nothing. I’m not even being coy. It’s true, I haven’t read anything. But I’m excited to work with Jake Schreier, I think he’s a great director, and that cast is really good. I can’t wait. I love X-Men.”

Christopher will be joined in the film - which is due for release in May 2028 - by Adam Driver as Nathaniel Millbury/Mister Sinister, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost and Asa Germann as Angel.

Director Jake Schreier previously confirmed Marvel is looking to produce multiple new X-Men movies.

He told Collider: "I think that, obviously, first things first: We have to make one great movie. But we always have an eye as we’re talking about it too.

"What are the different places this can go? What are the places that [have] been in the comics? What hasn’t been explored as much, and how can that be incorporated?

"And what are some of the different avenues that we could take that feel like the kind of less-trodden path that we could go down?

"But those ideas are always out there, as we have the discussions.”

Schreier also revealed that he is reuniting with Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo, who are writing a new draft of the script.

The trio worked together on Thunderbolts*, and they'll be back together for the upcoming revival.

He teased: "We're still developing. You know, one of the exciting things that's tying into Beef is that Sonny and Joanna both worked on this season.

"Obviously, I mean, Beef is Sonny's show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of Beef and on Thunderbolts*.

"They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again.

"When you go back and read X-Men [comics], there’s ideology but also interpersonal drama, almost of a soap opera quality.

"Having writers who understand both how to drive ideology from personal stakes, if we get that right, that’s what will feel most honest to what X-Men can be.”

In Avengers: Doomsday, the X-Men superheroes will unite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

The likes of Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer and Rebecca Romijn are all set to return as Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Beast and Mystique.