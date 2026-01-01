James Van Der Beek remembered at Dawson's Creek reunion

James Van Der Beek has been remembered in a tearful Dawson's Creek reunion at Greg Berlanti's Heroes Gala.

Dawson's Creek creator, Kevin Williamson, received the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award at the event held in Santa Monica over the weekend, to raise money for F Cancer.

He was presented with the honour by Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson and series writer-producer Julie Plec, in recognition of his efforts to support

Van Der Beek with a one-time Dawson's Creek table read, shortly before the actor's death in February 2026.

Williamson fought back tears while remembering Van Der Beek's journey on Dawson's Creek, a series inspired by his own coming-of-age.

"James Van Beek gave voice to my childhood; he was the soul of the show, and anyway, he was the ultimate upgrade," Williamson shared.

"I had the great pleasure of knowing James over many years. I saw him go from a young kid to an extraordinary man, a husband, a father, and a friend."

Of the Dawson's Creek cast reunion and live table read, which took place in September last year, Williamson divulged, "The only thing missing was James. He was meant to be there. We were holding down hope until the last second. The doctors just wouldn't let him get on the plane.

"I think he's here with us tonight. He's going to be with us for always."

The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala was launched eight years ago by TV producer Greg Berlanti in honour of his mother, who had died of cancer.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mum on the show, walked the red carpet with Jackson at this year's event.