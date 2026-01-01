Sheryl Lee Ralph asserts Abbott Elementary could outrun Grey's Anatomy

Sheryl Lee Ralph has voiced her ambitious ideas about Abbott Elementary's long-term future.

As the primary school sitcom embarks on its sixth season, premiering on 7 October, the Golden Globe nominee has opined that it could give Grey's Anatomy's 23 seasons a run for its money.

"I look at it like this, If Grey's Anatomy could be on for 20 years, why can't we?" Ralph told People magazine.

After premiering in 2005, Grey's Anatomy is set to return with Season 23 on 15 October, maintaining its position as the ABC network's longest-running scripted primetime show.

Ralph already has five seasons under her belt as the no-nonsense elementary teacher Mrs Howard in Quinta Brunson's sitcom.

"I love Barbara Howard so much," she shared. "I'm not going to tell you I'm tired of her because I'm not tired of her. I want to take this journey with her.

"If this show lasts for five more seasons, that would be 11 seasons. Now, I would love to still be with her, and just as I continue to grow, I really hope Barbara Howard continues to grow.

"But it's all in the hands of Quinta Brunson in the writers' room," she added.

Before Abbott Elementary received its latest renewal in March, Brunson noted that she was "looking forward to moving away" to other projects.

"We are so fortunate and blessed to be on a network TV show for five seasons, and for people to still be fans," Brunson told Bustle last year.

"That being said, I have cast members who would love to pursue other projects, and our show is very time-consuming. We shoot about seven months out of the year. That can stop people from being able to do a lot of other things."