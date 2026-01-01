Isaiah Washington announces death of wife Jenisa Garland

Isaiah Washington has broken his silence on the "sudden" death of his wife, Jenisa Garland, last year.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, the former Grey's Anatomy actor announced that Garland passed away on 9 June 2025 after suffering a "massive haemorrhagic stroke".

"Yes...the rumors are true," he began. "My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025. It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family. She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered."

Washington went on to urge followers to make an appointment with their doctor if they are experiencing headaches.

"Listen, y'all...some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously. She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy," the 63-year-old continued.

Washington and Garland married in 1996.

And to conclude his message, The 100 star joked that his wife wouldn't have appreciated the public announcement.

"I don't know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side," he teased.

Following the sad news, Washington received messages from his celebrity followers.

"So very sorry Isaiah," wrote Viola Davis, while Debi Mazar added: "My condolences, Isaiah. To you and your family."

Washington rose to prominence playing Dr. Preston Burke on medical drama Grey's Anatomy in 2005.

However, he was dismissed after the third season for allegedly using a homophobic slur while in an argument with co-star Patrick Dempsey.

More recently, Washington made his directorial debut with the film Corsicana in 2022.