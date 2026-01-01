Constance Zimmer reveals breast cancer battle

Constance Zimmer underwent three surgeries for breast cancer earlier this year.

Returning to Instagram to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sunday, the Entourage actress revealed that she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), or Stage 0 breast cancer, in March. Detected early, DCIS is when abnormal cells are contained inside the milk ducts and have not spread to surrounding tissue.

"The mental toll that followed was overwhelming on certain days as I began talking to many more doctors then I would've liked (sic)," she recalled. "Feeling like my options were limited and most suggested what was the quickest way to get this mass out ASAP, which was a mastectomy."

But after meeting Dr. Kristi Funk, Zimmer opted for a lumpectomy.

"She was the first doctor to make me feel like what I wanted mattered and that made me weep with joy," the 55-year-old continued. "It did take three surgeries - three weeks in a row, but she did it, she saved my breast and it looks good too!"

And while she was recovering from the operations, Zimmer was on the press tour for the FX show Love Story, in which she played Ann Messina Freeman, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's mother.

She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance.

"During all of this, I was out on a very public press tour for Love Story, while keeping my diagnosis and treatment private. I then followed my surgeries with radiation, while celebrating my Emmy Nomination," The Lincoln Lawyer star recounted. "From hospital gowns to Emmy glamour, this was one hell of a ride."

To conclude, Zimmer emphasised that she is "cancer-free" and will be speaking about her experiences with Dr. Funk on her podcast, Talk Fifty To Me. The next episode is set to drop on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Zimmer was quickly inundated with well-wishes from her celebrity followers.

"So thankful you caught this early and have had such a wonderful medical team to walk you through this! We love you!!" wrote Sophia Bush, while Padma Lakshmi added: "Oh dear Constance - life is always up and down and upside down. Glad you've come out the other end. Sending so much love and continued health."