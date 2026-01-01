Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes legal action against police over February arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seeking legal action against the Thames Valley Police over his arrest in February.

The former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday, and police officers searched his property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and his former home at Royal ?Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire.

King Charles III's brother was questioned at Aylsham police station and released later that day under investigation.

According to The Telegraph, the royal is now taking legal action against the police force and the Central Criminal Court over his arrest.

He has lodged a judicial review, asking a judge to determine if the search warrants were lawful.

A court hearing will be held on Thursday afternoon to discuss his bid to quash the warrants

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed to BBC News, "We are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court."

"As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was arrested on suspicion of sharing confidential British trade documents with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, while he was serving as a government trade envoy.

The allegations are based on emails that appeared in the Epstein files, which were released by America's Department of Justice (DOJ) in late January.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his titles in October 2025 over his association with Epstein. He has strenuously and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

According to Thames Valley Police, the investigation into the allegations remains ongoing.