Matthew Rhys continues winning streak with BAFTA Cymru award

Matthew Rhys continued his successful awards run on Sunday by winning Best Actor at the BAFTA Cymru Awards.

The Welsh actor beat the likes of Jonathan Pryce, Callum Scott Howells and Tom Cullen to be crowned Best Actor at his home country's BAFTA ceremony on Sunday.

Rhys was presented with the award at the ICC Wales in Newport for his performance in the Netflix psychological crime thriller The Beast in Me.

It marks his second BAFTA Cymru win, 29 years after his first award for the Welsh-language film Bydd yn Wrol, or Be Brave.

The ceremony comes less than a month after the Emmys, where Rhys made history by becoming the first person to win two Lead Actor awards in one night for different series.

He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me as well as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the Apple TV horror-comedy show Widow's Bay.

Rhys also became the first male performer to win an award in all three lead acting categories, as he had previously won the Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for The Americans in 2018.

The day after the ceremony, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself holding his two Emmys to his face and wrote on Instagram, "A very surreal night but a very real hangover. Thank you for all the lovely messages!"

Elsewhere at the BAFTA Cymru Awards, Gabrielle Creevy received Best Actress for The Guest, Mr. Burton - a biopic about Richard Burton - won Best Feature/Television Film and presenter Carol Vorderman was honoured with an outstanding contribution award.