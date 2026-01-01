Gillian Anderson explains viral interaction with longtime fans over 'distracting' theatre behaviour

Gillian Anderson has clarified her viral interaction with longtime fans over their "distracting" behaviour in the front row of her stage play.

In the clip, which went viral on social media, The X-Files actress can be seen telling a group of fans not to sit in the front row of future performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? because they are too distracting.

While signing autographs at the stage door of London's Soho Place theatre, Anderson told them, "You guys cannot sit in the front row."

"I don't care; you cannot sit in the front row. It's so distracting," she said, as the fans can be heard responding and apologising. "You can't come 20 times and sit in the front row; it'll drive me mad."

After the footage went viral on Sunday, the Sex Education actress urged her followers to leave those fans alone and issued a warning to others who had booked tickets for the front row.

"The video doing the rounds is me talking with women I go back over 20 years with - so please don't say anything negative to or about them," she wrote on X. "We're thrilled to be doing this show but for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue we can all see you and sometimes, it can be a tad distracting!"

Anderson added, "That's all. All good. On with the show and love to everyone and thank you to all of those coming."

The TikTok user who posted the video suggested that the women had booked tickets for eight performances. The original video has been taken down.

Anderson stars alongside Billy Crudup in the West End revival of Edward Albee's famous play until 19 December.