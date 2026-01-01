Anthony Mackie to play Macbeth in his first Broadway play in 16 years

Anthony Mackie is returning to Broadway for the first time in 16 years to star in a revival of William Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth.

The Avengers actor will begin rehearsals in February 2027 before making his debut as the tragic Scottish general in the spring at a Broadway theatre yet to be announced.

Mackie told Deadline that he was "honoured and jumping in wholeheartedly" and working with one of his Juilliard drama teachers, Richard Feldman, to prepare.

"I mean, you know, Macbeth is one of the great plays in the canon... It's one of those roles that everybody dreams of playing. And coming from where I came from and being able to do it on Broadway is kind of a monumental feat, not only in my career, but in my life," he marvelled.

Even though he's in fighting shape thanks to his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the 48-year-old intends to become even fitter for the Broadway run, which typically involves eight shows a week.

"So I'm going back and doing my vocal exercises again. You know, getting in the gym, building my weight, building my air intake back up, and because it's a monumental feat. I mean, being on the stage is a workout," he explained. "Being Captain America, kicking, punching, and flying is one thing, but being on a stage, it is a rigorous beast."

The production is directed by Max Webster, who first staged his version of the play in London in 2023, with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo as the Macbeths. Webster is still looking for Lady Macbeth for the Broadway run.

Mackie made his Broadway debut in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2003, and most recently tread the boards 16 years ago in Martin McDonagh's play, A Behanding in Spokane.

The actor will play Macbeth until July 2027, after which he has to finish up work on Avengers: Secret Wars, the follow-up to December's Avengers: Doomsday.