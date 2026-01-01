Michael Douglas reveals plot to stab him with HIV-infected needle at 1992 Oscars

Michael Douglas has claimed that someone plotted to stab him with a HIV-infected needle at the 1992 Oscars.

In his memoir, One Helluva Ride, the Basic Instinct actor recalled being met by an FBI agent and a police sergeant when he arrived on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to present the Best Actress award.

They informed him that there was a "credible threat" to his life.

"We have information that someone will try to stab you with an HIV-infected needle tonight," Douglas recalled the authorities telling him in the book, according to Page Six.

"This was during the height of the AIDS crisis, and getting stabbed with an infected needle would essentially be a death sentence."

According to the Wall Street star, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents were undercover throughout the crowd in an effort to thwart the plot.

Despite knowing the threat to his life, Douglas still took to the stage to present Jodie Foster with Best Actress for The Silence of the Lambs.

"As I walked out, I took a quick glance into the crowd to make sure that no one was rushing to the stage. All I could see were blinding lights," the 82-year-old remembered.

A longtime friend of the actor's corroborated the story, telling Page Six, "He was advised by the agent not to go out there (on stage). They knew the person was in (the venue), but they didn't know where. (They) could have been in the staff, the crew or the crowd... Michael was scared s**tless. It was a really ballsy move for him to go out there."

Ultimately, nothing came of the threat, and nobody was apprehended.

One Helluva Ride will be released on Tuesday.