Kristen Bell and Carrie Underwood lead performer line-up for Dolly Parton TV tribute

Kristen Bell and Carrie Underwood will perform during an live televised tribute to Dolly Parton later this month.

The Frozen actress and country music star will take to the stage at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee on 21 October to honour the late Jolene hitmaker.

Organised by the Country Music Association (CMA), the two-hour live television tribute will also feature performances from country music stars including Reba McEntire, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill, Zac Brown and Darius Rucker.

Musical theatre star Kristin Chenoweth will also perform, while Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will serve as special guests. According to a press release, more surprise tributes from Dolly's friends will also be featured throughout the special.

In addition, an ensemble of Belmont University students will perform to help reflect "the university's ongoing 'Dolly U' programming that seeks to engage students in learning from Parton's career, artistry and entrepreneurial legacy".

CMA and Belmont University officials will make a donation from the proceeds of the live show to the music legend's Imagination Library, which gives millions of children a free book each month.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will air live on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. on 21 October. It will be available internationally the following day via Hulu.

The 9 to 5 hitmaker died on 25 August at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.