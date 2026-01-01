Michael Flatley announces death of wife Niamh O'Brien at 52

Michael Flatley's wife, Niamh O'Brien, has died at the age of 52.

The Lord Of The Dance star shared a heartbreaking statement to Instagram on Monday.

"My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend," he wrote.

"My gorgeous bride of 20 years has gone to the Lord in Heaven. She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.

"Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us. Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Michael."

O'Brien passed away peacefully in hospital in Dublin, "following a period of illness", a representative for Flatley confirmed.

"The Flatley and O'Brien families express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Beacon Hospital who cared for Niamh over the past few weeks, and to everyone who has offered their kindness and support to the family," the statement concluded.

O'Brien, who was also a professional dancer, had been unwell for several years and was only hours away from being flown to the US for specialist treatment, according to the Irish Independent.

The couple met on the set of Riverdance, but they didn't strike up a romance until 2006.

They married the same year in Fermoy, County Cork, before welcoming their son, Michael St James, in 2007.