Simu Liu marries partner Allison Hsu - report

Simu Liu has married his partner of four years, Allison Hsu.

The Avengers: Doomsday star and the music exec wed over the weekend in France, TMZ reports.

Liu and Hsu first started dating in late 2022, and made their red carpet debut at a movie premiere in December of that year.

Liu, who is best known for playing the title role in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, proposed to his girlfriend in May 2025 while on holiday in Paris, with a little help from Taylor Swift.

"My fiancée works in music, and she grew up a Swiftie," Liu shared on The Tonight Show. "Taylor Swift's music was a big part even in the beginning of our relationship. I was getting to know her through those songs and why they meant so much to her.

"So I was like, well, if there's one person that would make this engagement so special... I reached out to Taylor through her publicist, and I said, 'Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make a two-second video just to say congrats?' And she literally, two days later, sent it over, and I was able to play it for her, and so, Taylor Swift was the cherry on top!"

Hsu was named as one of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Music Class of 2022, which highlights breakout performers, songwriters and behind-the-scenes industry leaders aged 29 or younger.