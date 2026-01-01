Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate 14th anniversary

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating 14 years of marriage.

The A-list couple posted sweet tributes to each other to mark the occasion.

Timberlake's Instagram post opened with a shot of the couple holding hands as they walk along a city street, set to James Taylor's How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), with the message "Happy Anniversary @Jessicabiel. My favourite person in every lifetime."

The reel concluded with a smiling picture of the couple hugging, captioned, "14 down. Forever to go."

Biel posted a throwback snap with the dedication, "Happy anniversary my love @justintimberlake." She also shared a pic of the SexyBack singer on the ski slopes with their two sons, captioned "The best dad."

Her post ended with a simple "I love you".

The 7th Heaven actor and Timberlake started dating after meeting at a birthday party in 2007. After a brief split in March 2011, they reunited and became engaged in December that same year. They married in Italy in October 2012 and welcomed their first son, Silas Randall, in April 2015. Phineas joined the family in July 2020.

Timberlake has mostly been lying low since ending his Forget Tomorrow World tour last summer, revealing after its conclusion that he was suffering from the effects of Lyme disease.