Amber Heard shares triumph of first half marathon

Amber Heard has shared the moment she completed her first half marathon.

In an update from her new life in Spain, the actor looked happier than ever as she shared snaps from the finish line of the 21.1km race in Donostia-San Sebastián, in the Basque Country.

She captioned the post, "First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti! 21 kilometres in 1:39 min!"

Eskerrik asko means thank you very much in the Basque language Euskara.

After leaving the glitz of showbiz, the Aquaman star is focused on parenting, having welcomed daughter Oonagh, five, and twins Ocean and Agnes, 17 months, "by myself and on my own terms".

She is reportedly currently single, with her last public relationship with girlfriend Bianca Butti coming to an end in 2021 after a year together.

In 2022, Heard settled a $50 million (£37.8 million) defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp.

Heard's insurance company agreed to pay Depp $1 million (£760,000), allowing both parties to drop their appeals and resolve a lengthy public litigation.

The Rum Diary star sought refuge in Majorca, giving up her fast-paced life in California for a new life in Spain.

She has since moved to Madrid with her family.