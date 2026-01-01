Halle Berry files to restore child custody agreement with Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry has asked a judge to restore the former child custody agreement she had in place with ex-husband Olivier Martinez over their son Maceo.

Last week, the French actor filed legal documents in which he alleged the Oscar-winning actress had physically attacked their 12-year-old earlier in the month.

A Los Angeles County judge granted the Unfaithful star the order, requiring Berry to stay 100 yards (91 metres) from him until the next hearing on 16 October.

The Catwoman star denied the allegations, and on Monday, her lawyer filed documents in which they requested a 50/50 custody agreement originally set up in 2023 be reinstated.

In addition, Berry claimed Maceo can be "angry and combative" when he returns to her home after spending time with Martinez.

"When Maceo would come home from his custodial time with Olivier, he would be angry and combative. It took Maceo two to three days to acclimate to being at home, and when he would go back to Olivier, the cycle would start all over again," she alleged, according to court documents obtained by People. "I also perceived Maceo to repeat disputes that Olivier and I discuss in private and take Olivier's side/position in that dispute."

Elsewhere in the filing, Berry claimed Martinez once told her Maceo is "old enough" to make his own decisions.

"Therapy with (his doctor) has improved Maceo's behaviour at home and with me. Sadly, the passage of time and Court orders have not improved or changed Olivier," she added.

Martinez, 60, has asked the court to deny Berry's requests.

The pair were married from 2013 until their divorce was finalised in December 2016. However, it wasn't until August 2023 that issues relating to custody were settled, with the Gothika actress ordered to pay $8,000 (£6,000) a month in child support to her ex-husband, along with "4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million".

Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 18, with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry.

In February, the 60-year-old announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Van Hunt.