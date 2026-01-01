Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast makes Grammys shortlist

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce is among 30 podcasts to make the 2027 Grammys shortlist.

Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, and Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast are also among the podcasts on the list.

After Amy Poehler's Good Hang won the inaugural award for Best Podcast at this year's Golden Globes, the awards show has revealed a list of 30 eligible podcasts for its second award, to be handed out on 10 January 2027.

The 30 eligible podcasts are calculated by entertainment data and analytics company Luminate, which determined the list based on criteria including audience reach and engagement, revenue, and chart rankings, using direct data from platforms.

Last year, the eventual nominees were Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess and NPR's Up First.

Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast and SmartLess have all requalified this year.

They're joined by The Joe Rogan Experience, The Megyn Kelly Show and The Tucker Carlson Show, among others.

The 30 shows will now be invited to submit themselves for consideration, and Globes voters will determine the nominees for 2027.