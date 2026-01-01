Kylie Jenner sets first major acting role in Bachelorette Weekend series

Kylie Jenner is set to take on her first major acting role.

On Monday, editors at Deadline reported that the reality TV star has signed on to appear in and executive produce a new Hulu series.

The thriller drama has the working title of Bachelorette Weekend.

Kylie, 29, and executives at Hulu have not yet commented on the project.

In addition, it was reported that the make-up mogul's older sister, Kim Kardashian, will serve as an executive producer on Bachelorette Weekend alongside writer Lauren Oliver and Aaron Kaplan.

Little is known about the plot of the show, though it will be based on an unpublished book by author Flora Collins. Lauren has adapted the story for TV, with Kylie to play a bride-to-be who ends up dead.

"Jenner's role is described as the North Star of the series, which pieces together the events that led to the murder," a source told Deadline.

Kylie made her acting debut in Charli XCX's mockumentary film The Moment, which was released in January.

She also appears in and produces her famous family's long-running reality TV series, The Kardashians. Season eight is scheduled to premiere on Thursday.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in March, Kylie - who is dating Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet - revealed she wanted to do more acting.

"I've actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 per cent want to do more," she said at the time. "I really like comedy. I think I'm good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I'll be the lead of an action movie!"

Meanwhile, Kim is working on the second season of her Hulu scripted legal drama, All's Fair, and is to feature in the upcoming Netflix movie The Fifth Wheel.