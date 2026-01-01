The Batman Part II halted as Matt Reeves deals with 'family matter'

Production has paused on The Batman Part II.

The temporary hiatus is due to director Matt Reeves stepping away for personal reasons, Deadline reports.

The film's studio issued a statement on the matter on Monday.

"Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter," it read. "Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon."

The sequel has been filming in London since June, with Robert Pattinson back as Bruce Wayne/The Batman.

On Sunday, hours before the hiatus announcement, fan footage posted on social media showed the Bank area of London transformed into a snow-covered Gotham City.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to open on 18 February 2028. According to sources, it's too early to say whether the pause will affect the release date.

The sequel, a follow-up to 2022's The Batman, also stars Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/ The Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. New additions to the cast include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch.

Reeves started his career on the TV drama series Felicity in 1998, and has since directed films including Cloverfield in 2008, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

He has been married to animator and artist Melinda Wang since 1999 and the couple have one son together.