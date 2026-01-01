Anne Hathaway offers theory about Verity ending

Anne Hathaway has her own theory about the ending of Verity.

The erotic psychological thriller film tells the story of Lowen - a struggling writer hired to finish the bestselling book series of injured author Verity - who uncovers a terrifying, secret manuscript that reveals horrifying truths about the author.

The contentious ending rests on whether Verity tells the truth in her manuscript, or whether a handwritten letter is telling the truth.

Asked where she stands on the debate, Anne told The Hollywood Reporter: "Letter. The reason that I’m letter, and I know that a lot of people who are team manuscript, they’re like, ‘No, she just wrote the letter to cover her you know what.‘

"I’m like, she’s a terrified woman being very, very careful. And this is my thing about the manuscript: there’s a passage where Lowen is describing it, and she’s like, ‘I’ve got to be honest, this book isn’t very good, and it’s really just a lot about sex.’

"And she’s just like, ‘I was pretty bored during the next 100 pages,’ but she said how much she was surprised that she liked Verity’s writing, and I think that if Verity really was this no good, villainous, horrible evil murderess that she’s made out to be, don’t you think the book that she would have written about herself would have been excellent?"

Meanwhile, Anne recently admitted that she's been on "an amazing journey" in 2026.

The actress announced her pregnancy in June, and has also starred in a number of big-budget movies this year, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

The movie star - who plays Verity, a best-selling author, in her latest project - told Extra: "An amazing thing to realise is you can do so many things while completely exhausted.

"It’s just such an amazing journey where you discover what you’re made of, you know, and because it’s not just, like, depleting yourself in the name of something else. You actually get fed at the same time with so much joy and so much love."

Anne feels grateful for where she's currently at in her life and in her career.

The acclaimed actress - who already has Jonathan, ten, and Jack, six, with husband Adam Shulman - said: "You do find yourself expanding. You find your patience expanding. You find your grace expanding for yourself, for others, and there’s just no way it hasn’t impacted and improved my life."