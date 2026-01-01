Olivia O'Brien claims 'absolute joke' Pete Davidson dumped her for 'a more famous woman'

Singer Olivia O'Brien has claimed she found out Pete Davidson had left her for "a more famous woman" via Snapchat in 2020.

The former Saturday Night Live star came under fire last week for his comments about female content creators in an interview with Variety.

Underneath an Instagram post about his comments, Olivia called out the comedian, claiming that he ditched her in 2020 and she found out about it via Snapchat.

"I was dating him in 2020 and found out we were no longer together by seeing on snapchat daily mail that he went public with a more famous woman lmaooo," she wrote in the comments. "He is an absolute joke of a human being."

In a follow-up, Olivia questioned how Pete had the time to move on with someone else.

"Not sure how he has the time considering we were texting 24 hours a day and falling asleep on facetime when we weren't together," she alleged. "Busy boy! lmfao."

This is not the first time Olivia has made the allegations against The King of Staten Island star. On the BFFs podcast in 2022, she addressed the rumour that Pete ended their romance to start dating Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

"He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else. So, like, I can't,'" she shared at the time, before describing him as "really funny" and a "really sweet guy".

The actor's representatives addressed her claims four years ago, denying they were in a relationship.

"There is no truth to this," they said at the time, adding that Pete and Olivia "were friends and hung (out) a few times".

Olivia responded by insisting her comments had been taken out of context.

"I never claimed to date anyone. Stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. Jesus Christ," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

After Phoebe, Pete dated Kim Kardashian, Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline and Elsie Hewitt. He and Elsie welcomed a daughter in December 2025 but split earlier this year.