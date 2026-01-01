Saoirse Ronan insists she and Jack Lowden don't discuss James Bond rumours at home

Saoirse Ronan has insisted the James Bond rumours don't come up home with her husband Jack Lowden.

During an interview with The Associated Press, the Oscar-nominated actress was asked what it was like to live with the Slow Horses actor, given that everyone thinks he'll be the next 007.

The Irish actress insisted the subject doesn't come up much in their day-to-day life as they have other matters to deal with.

"I mean, we're kind of getting on with our life to be honest, we have plenty of other things to be dealing with, so yeah, it's not really a subject that's coming up in our house to be honest," she shared. "The dog needs to be walked, the dinner needs to be made, we're more focused on that."

She added, "Jack's on Slow Horses right now, and he's having a good time on that."

Ronan also quipped that Lowden's co-star Gary Oldman "thinks he's James Bond", after Oldman said in an interview that the next Bond had been picked and his "fingers are crossed" for the Scottish actor. Many people believed the Oscar winner had let slip that Lowden had secured the coveted role.

The Lady Bird actress began dating Lowden in 2018 and they tied the knot in 2024. They welcomed their first child in September 2025.

After a five-film run, Daniel Craig stepped down as Bond after 2021's No Time to Die, and rumours have been rife about his replacement ever since, with other favourites including Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi and Jack O'Connell.

Lowden became the frontrunner in August after TV personality Richard Osman revealed he was being "strongly considered" for the part.

The new Bond will likely be unveiled by the end of the year, according to one of the film's producers, Amy Pascal.