Michael Douglas had secret affair with Jeanne Tripplehorn while making Basic Instinct

Michael Douglas has revealed he had a secret affair with his co-star Jeanne Tripplehorn while making the 1992 movie Basic Instinct.

In his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, the Wall Street actor revealed that he "fell very hard for Jeanne" despite their almost 20-year age difference while filming the erotic thriller in San Francisco, California.

He explained that Tripplehorn, who played his on-off romantic interest, was "unwilling to get involved" with a married man, but he assured her that he was "formally separated" from his wife Diandra.

"They were so focused on a possible relationship between (co-star) Sharon (Stone) and me, they missed the real relationship happening between me and Jeanne," Douglas, 82, wrote in the book, divulging that they "took great pains to hide (the relationship) from the cast and crew".

"With Jeanne, the passion you see onscreen reflects the genuine passion of our brief affair," he recalled, reports People. "I was crazy about her. But I was also just self-aware enough to know that the worst thing I could do at that moment after nearly twenty years of marriage was jump right into another serious relationship.

"My relationship with Jeanne lasted through production, then we went our separate ways. But I will always think of her as an amazing actress and a truly terrific woman that I was very fortunate to spend time with."

In an interview with the outlet, Douglas revealed he contacted Tripplehorn, 63, for permission before including their affair in his memoir.

"It's been a long time, but I called her up and asked for her permission. That's her business," he said. "She said yes."

In One Helluva Ride, which was published on Tuesday, Douglas also revealed his secret romance with co-star Kathleen Turner while making 1984's Romancing the Stone during a separation from Diandra.

Diandra ultimately filed for divorce from the Fatal Attraction star in 1995. He has been married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000.