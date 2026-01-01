Emmy Awards moving to Prime Video in 2027

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Prime Video from next year.

Representatives for the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that they had signed a six-year agreement establishing Prime Video as the exclusive global home of the annual awards, marking a shift away from U.S. broadcast networks.

Starting with next year's ceremony in September, the TV awards show will air live on Prime Video, free to audiences worldwide, even if they don't have a subscription to the streaming service.

"Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy. "Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required.

"Having a dedicated home with Prime Video allows us to build on that legacy with unprecedented global reach and a broader commitment to the Television Academy and our mission throughout the year. Amazon shares our deep respect for the history of the Emmys and brings the investment, innovation and scale to help us shape their next chapter."

The new deal succeeds the Television Academy's previous agreement in which they rotated the awards show between four U.S. broadcast networks. That rotating model concluded with this year's telecast, which was hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay on 14 September.

"For nearly eight decades the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we're honoured that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years," added Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

The Emmys are the latest awards show to partner with a streaming service for its telecast. The Oscars will stream live globally on YouTube from 2029, and the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) are broadcast live on Netflix.