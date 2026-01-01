Jason Isaacs thought he was 'going to die of drugs' before getting sober

Jason Isaacs thought he was "going to die" of his addiction to drink and drugs before he got sober 28 years ago.

The Harry Potter actor marked 28 years of sobriety by delivering a poignant video message to his Instagram followers on Tuesday.

He began, "28 years ago today I woke up having spent the night without drugs, that was the first time that had happened for decades, (without) drugs or drink, and I've lived a life that's drug- and drink-free since."

Jason insisted that he wasn't telling his story to "celebrate" himself but to give an example to others who may have the same struggles and think there's no way out.

"Just my own personal story, I was without any hope, no question I was going to die of and with drugs on me or in me," the 63-year-old said. "I wanted it to just hurry up and happen. I couldn't quite make it happen myself fast enough. I was living a life without hope and now I have a life with hope. I'm not saying it's all blissful and dancing and singing and smiling, but it's life and I'm in it and I'm so grateful."

The White Lotus star shared that he eventually surrendered and asked for help, and credited the Twelve Step programme at Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) with changing his life.

"If you are in a dire situation, if you think that there's no escape, I'm here to tell you there is; just ask," he continued. "There are many ways to do it but you can change your life.

"You can live a life without drugs and drink and engage with life on life's terms, which can be magnificent, so good luck and I give you all my love."

In the caption, the British actor described his 28th sober birthday as "unbelievable" and recognised "everyone who took the time to love me back to life".

Jason has been open about his recovery from addiction in recent years. In The Big Issue in 2020, he revealed that by the age of 16, he had already moved on from alcohol and was "getting started on a decades-long love affair with drugs".