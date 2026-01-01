Oscar-winner Eva Marie Saint dead at 102

Eva Marie Saint has died. She was 102.

The On the Waterfront star passed on Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter.

One of the last actors from the 'golden era' of film, Saint's career spanned seven decades, during which she won an Academy Award and an Emmy.

After starting out on stage and TV, Saint made her feature film debut in 1954's On the Waterfront opposite Marlon Brando and Karl Malden, which earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Saint gushed about Brando in her acceptance speech, calling him "probably the finest actor I've ever worked with".

Alfred Hitchcock then cast Saint in North by Northwest, widely considered one of his finest films, in which she starred opposite Carey Grant.

Other starring roles followed, including The Sandpiper with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

In later life, Saint featured in a recurring role as Cybill Shepherd's mother on Moonlighting, and played Clark Kent's adoptive mother, Martha, in Superman Returns.

Saint remained active in old age, telling People ahead of her 100th birthday in 2024, "I certainly don't feel 100 years old. I continue to take walks out in the fresh air, like watching baseball, and enjoy time with my family and friends. A good life."

She is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.