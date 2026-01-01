Ariana Biermann wins Breakout Star at Virtual Reali-Tea Awards

Ariana Biermann has won the Breakout Star gong at the second annual Virtual Reali-Tea (VRT) Awards in Manhattan.

Biermann stars in the reality television series Next Gen NYC, which follows a group of young adults with famous parents in New York City.

The win comes as Biermann's younger brother, Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr., awaits trial on seven felony counts, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and sexual battery against a child under 16. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Elsewhere at the Awards, Summer House swept the board in the fan-voted categories, with Kyle Cooke taking home the award for Hot-Tea of the Year and Lindsay Hubbard and her daughter, Gemma, winning Best Dynamic Duo, Page Six reports.

Ciara Miller, who could not make it to the ceremony due to her current stint on Dancing With the Stars, was recognised for Best Reunion Performance.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was honoured with the Best Cast award, while Rosie Woods DiMare's "slam pig" insult was named Quote of the Year.

The 2026 VRT Awards were hosted by Danny Murphy and Evan Real, and featured musical performances by Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay and The Real Housewives of New York City original cast member Luann de Lesseps.