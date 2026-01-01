Michael Douglas recalls 'wildly embarrassing' interaction with Julia Roberts

Michael Douglas has revealed that he once drunkenly insulted Julia Roberts.

In his new memoir One Helluva Ride, the Wall Street actor recounted the time he "crossed the line" with the Pretty Woman star while working on the 1990 sci-fi movie, Flatliners, on which he served as a producer.

"While we were shooting the film, there was a Golden Globes party," he began. "I was there for Wall Street, and Julia was there for Mystic Pizza. She was dating Kiefer Sutherland and brought him to an after-party."

Michael brought his then-teenage son, Cameron Douglas, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker, to the event.

"We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him," the 82-year-old continued. "To me, in that moment, he looked stunned... But I was pretty drunk."

The Fatal Attraction star went on to describe how he proceeded to yell at the Erin Brockovich actress in front of everyone.

"'Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don't shine,'" he remembered shouting.

But the next morning, Michael's producing partner, Rick Bieber, called and explained that he had "crossed a line with the most in-demand young actress in Hollywood".

Accordingly, the Basic Instinct actor sent flowers and an apology to Julia and Kiefer.

"Luckily, they forgave me enough to get through that and finish the picture. I remained friends with Kiefer. Julia, not so much," the Hollywood icon added, emphasising that the "wildly embarrassing" interaction stuck with him "for years".

Representatives for Julia, 58, have not yet responded to the story.

One Helluva Ride is now available.