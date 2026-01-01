Jessica Biel to play Hugh Hefner's wife in new film

Jessica Biel has joined the cast of Playmates.

The actress will star alongside previously announced cast members including Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman and Indiana Elle in the upcoming film.

It has been revealed Biel will play a former Playmate and wife of Hugh Hefner, the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine.

Hefner, who died aged 91 in 2017, will be portrayed by Pullman.

Although Hefner was married three times in real life, Biel's character is fictional.

Playmates will follow a 13-year-old "know it all" called Elle, played by The Housemaid actress Indiana Elle, who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home.

She meets Anna, played by Depp, who is one of seven hopefuls vying to be Playmate of the Month.

The two form an unlikely friendship and try to help each other get what the other wants most, a magazine cover and a boy.

The film will be a feature writing and directorial debut for Lorraine Nicholson, who was inspired to share her experiences of growing up at the Playboy Mansion.

Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery will produce via High Frequency Entertainment, with Depp also producing alongside starring in the film.

Searchlight Pictures announced its acquisition of the Playboy-themed feature last month.

Biel can next be seen starring alongside John Cena in Matchbox: The Movie, which begins streaming on Apple TV from 9 October.