Saved by the Bell star Dennis Haskins' cause of death revealed

Saved by the Bell star Dennis Haskins' cause of death has been confirmed.

The actor, who played Principal Belding in the hit US TV show, died last month aged 75.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Haskins' immediate cause of death was Parkinson's Disease.

The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, also listed a series of other significant health conditions including depression, hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Haskins passed away on 27 September in California. He had been residing at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

His agent Jay Schacher publicly confirmed the sad news on 28 September and called his death a "tragic loss".

"Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more," he wrote in a statement.

"He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I'm heartbroken," Schacher continued.

As well as a recurring role in Saved by the Bell, Haskins also made guest appearances in Mad Men, Hot in Cleveland and New Girl during his lengthy career.