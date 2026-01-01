Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff to chronicle origin story with scripted TV series

Will Smith is making a scripted TV series about his rise to fame alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff.

On Tuesday, the actor-rapper announced that he is producing a show titled 215, which is being developed by his Westbrook Studios production banner and investors at the Malar Group.

In a press release, a representative explained that 215 will be set in West Philadelphia in the late '80s.

"It follows a quick-witted teenage rapper, the DJ who is his musical other half, and the friends who helped fuel the dream," a summary reads. "Together they chase a record deal, money and a way out as the city's hip-hop scene takes off. Along the way they deal with label meetings, hometown loyalty, sudden fame and the friendships that hold them together, or almost don't."

Producers explained that the show will explore themes of "ambition and brotherhood" and chronicle the "moment hip-hop went from the block party to the mainstream".

Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff, born Jeffrey Townes, started performing as the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince in 1985, finding fame with the singles Summertime and Boom! Shake the Room.

The pair later starred on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which featured Will as a fictionalised version of himself. Jeff had a recurring role as Jefferson "Jazz" Jefford.

The hit show ran for six seasons from 1990 until 1996.

Reflecting on the concept, Westbrook Studios' president of television, Terence Carter, noted that he is excited to get filming underway.

"Westbrook has always been focused on developing stories with strong characters, distinctive worlds and a clear point of view," he praised. "215 is especially meaningful to us because it draws from the rise of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and celebrates Philadelphia during such a defining era in the city's late-'80s/early-'90s hip-hop scene."

Casting and a potential release date for 215 have not yet been announced.