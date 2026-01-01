Michelle Yeoh: 'I'm not afraid to work with young directors'

Michelle Yeoh has revealed she's "fearless" when it comes to working with young directors.

The 64-year-old actress discussed her desire to work with emerging filmmakers while attending the Busan International Film Festival on Wednesday.

After becoming the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress Oscar, for her role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh has proved that taking a chance can pay off.

"Oh, I'm fearless. I'm not afraid of working with young directors, in fact I welcome it a lot," she explained during a press conference for the event, as reported by Variety.

"Like the Daniels for Everything Everywhere All At Once. That was only their second film, and if you read their script, you would wonder if they were actually a little bit insane. But the fact is, they are, and that's why they are such geniuses," she added.

Yeoh continued to discuss her desire to work with different directors and explained how each one has allowed her to discover a new depth to her performance.

"I love working with new, young directors because they have a different view, especially of me as an actor," she shared.

"They bring out something in myself that hasn't been seen before.... with young directors, it's always a fresh view."

The Malaysian actress was presented with the Busan International Film Festival's Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

During her appearance, Yeoh discussed her delight at starring in new Chinese comedy-drama It's My Time, directed by Bai Xue.

"I had to find a good way to come back to the Asian market, which has always been important to me," the star explained.

"I spent quite a few years trying to make the bridge from the East to the West, and then now from the West to the East, and hopefully that bridge will just stay there, and I'm able to cross over whenever I want."