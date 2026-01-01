Travis Barker supported by wife Kourtney Kardashian following hospitalisation

(Cover) - EN News Features - Travis Barker has been hospitalised with an undisclosed condition.

The Blink-182 drummer shared images of himself in his hospital bed alongside wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and his daughter Alabama Barker on his Instagram Stories page on Tuesday evening.

The rock legend did not share the reason he needed treatment, but the picture showed him dressed in a hospital gown and surgical cap.

He captioned an image featuring Alabama, 20, "My baby girl came with me," while alongside a picture of him kissing Kourtney he added, "And my beautiful wife by my side."

The 50-year-old's condition was apparently not that serious, however, as his hospital stay was a short one - as soon after he shared a video from home of his and Kourtney's two-year-old son Rocky dressed in a dinosaur costume.

Kourtney reshared the photo of her with Travis to her own Stories page, but did not disclose any details either.

The couple recently revealed how Kourtney had to undergo emergency foetal surgery while pregnant with Rocky.

"I was touring, I was actually in Europe," Travis said in his Hulu documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear. "She says, 'Trav, I went to my doctor and the baby's lungs are filling with fluid.'"

After the phone call from Kourtney, Travis flew home to be with her.

"He canceled four shows," the 47-year-old reality star, who married the musician in 2022, added. "He just came and laid with me in the hospital and made sure that everything was OK."