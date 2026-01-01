Emma Corrin has become 'more guarded' with age

(Cover) - EN News Features - Emma Corrin has admitted they've become more "guarded" with age.

The Crown star, who uses they/them pronouns, discussed living in the public spotlight during an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK.

Corrin explained how navigating their personal and professional life has changed their perspective.

"I think I'm more guarded as I've got older - I've become more introverted," they explained.

Corrin, who publicly came out as queer and non-binary in 2021, also discussed their frustration over the backlash for changing their pronouns.

"I think people always want answers because they feel there is security in certainty," the 30-year-old star continued.

"So they want to put you in a box. But I think we all do that to some extent."

Elsewhere in the interview, Corrin touched upon their relationship with actor Zachary Hart.

The pair began dating in 2025, shortly after Corrin had split from Rami Malek.

When asked what they look for in a partner, Corrin expressed a desire to be with someone who "challenges" them.

"Their mind," they replied, when quizzed on the qualities they want in a partner.

"Someone you belly-laugh with, who is constantly curious and evolving with you. He challenges me all the time," Corrin added.

Corrin can next be seen playing Elizabeth Bennet in a Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice.

As they discussed their admiration for the iconic character, Corrin admitted putting "blinkers on" to avoid becoming daunted by the role.

"Lizzy's not afraid to face the world and to laugh at herself - I think I share that with her. I'm very interested in people, and I'm ready to laugh at stuff," they added.