Lily James was 'beyond burned out' after back-to-back films

(Cover) - EN News Features - Lily James has revealed she was "beyond burned out" before she took a break from acting.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, the 37-year-old star discussed embarking on the "trip of a lifetime" earlier this year after working on back-to-back movies.

Lily realised she needed to take time out from work to reset her body and mind.

"I've worked pretty consistently since I was 21, and I was beginning to just feel so even beyond burned out. I was scared I was losing the joy and losing that kind of fire," she shared.

"I really had to be honest with myself. I've had an incredible time on different kinds of adventures, owning my time, and taking the reins back of my life," the star continued.

During her downtime, Lily travelled to Cambodia and came home feeling "recharged" and rejuvenated.

While on the trip, Lily spent five weeks carrying out "mind-blowing and meaningful" work for non-profit NGOs including UNICEF, Heartprint and Safe Haven.

"You have to recharge," she explained.

"I think going from one job to the next, not only was I feeling like I wasn't recharging or finding new sources of inspiration, but also blink, and you've missed a year."

Before taking a break from acting, Lily had worked on back-to-back films including Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Pride and Prejudice and Baby Driver.

Now she has returned from her travels, the star feels ready to consider new work projects.

"I'm kind of in this moment of shape-shifting back into work, and it feels a little uncomfortable," she admitted.

"But I've also found love again. It's reminded me how much I love acting and finding a character, storytelling, and that stuff. So it's a relief."

Lily can next be seen in the reboot of the action thriller Cliffhanger, and is attached to play a cult leader in upcoming mystery drama Harmonia.