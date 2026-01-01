Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds split - report

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have called it quits after four years together.

People magazine cited a source as saying that the split "happened recently".

The former couple's last public appearance together was in May this year, when they made their red-carpet debut at the 2026 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala.

"Date night honouring the greats. Thank you for having us," Kelly posted on Instagram at the time.

In August, the Ransom Canyon shared an Instagram tribute for Reynolds' birthday.

"Thank you for making ordinary days feel extraordinary, for making me laugh until I can't breathe, and for loving so deeply and so freely. Celebrating you is one of my favourite things to do," she wrote.

She and the Imagine Dragons vocalist initially met through a mutual friend. They were spotted together for the first time in autumn 2022, out for dinner in Los Angeles.

Over the years, the former couple have stepped out for only a handful of public appearances, including a football match between Inter Miami and the Los Angeles Galaxy and a screening of Gladiator II.

Reynolds was previously married to musician Aja Volkman, with whom he shares four children: daughter Arrow, son Valentine and twin girls Gia and Coco.

The Believer hitmaker told People in July 2024 that his kids loved Kelly.

"We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help," he said of introducing Kelly into his family.

"She's done a really incredible job."