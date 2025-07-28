Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage.

The Odyssey actor filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, TMZ reports.

She listed their separation date as 28 July 2025.

Goth is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter, Isabel. She also asked that neither she nor the actor receive spousal support.

In February this year, Page Six reported that the former couple had been separated since last year but were keeping the split under wraps, and that the Frankenstein star had moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family.

That same month, LaBeouf was arrested after a drunken altercation during the Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans.

In March, he opened up about his split from Goth, admitting he had "failed" in his marriage.

"We were deeply unhappy," the former Disney Channel star confessed on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan.

"I made a lot of mistakes early on before we tried to have a baby. I had violated trust in a big, big way."

LaBeouf and Goth, who met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Volume II, have been a couple on and off since 2012.

They tied the knot in 2016 and broke up two years later, only to reconcile in 2020 and welcome Isabel in 2022.