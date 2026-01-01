Travis Barker reveals reason for hospital stay

Travis Barker has revealed the reason he was recently hospitalised.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a candid picture of his stay, alongside his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

"I had surgery yesterday," Barker wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday. "My arm, hand and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month. I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I need a cubital tunnel release to fix a nerve."

The musician raised concerns among fans after posting photos of himself in a hospital bed, wearing a medical gown on Tuesday. Kardashian and Barker's daughter Alabama were there to lend support.

"I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I keep playing the way I play for a long time," Barker clarified in Wednesday's post. "Should be good in a few weeks."

Alongside the explanation, Barker shared a photo of a smiling Kardashian at his bedside.

"Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this," he quipped.

Barker has endured a series of health scares throughout the years. He survived a 2008 plane crash that killed four of the six people on board and underwent 26 surgeries to treat his injuries.

More recently, Barker required the use of crutches in December 2025, when he injured his leg while training for the Los Angeles Marathon.

Kardashian and Barker have been in a relationship since January 2021. They became engaged in October 2021 and married in 2022. They share a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, born in November 2023.

They also parent children from their previous relationships: Kardashian's three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with Scott Disick; and Barker's children, Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, with his ex Shanna Moakler.