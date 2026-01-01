Sydney Sweeney's cousin connection to Marilyn Monroe revealed

Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe are ninth cousins, once removed.

The Euphoria star has often been compared to the late icon, and a new study by MyHeritage shows the two bottle blondes share a family connection.

According to the website's genealogical research, the actors are related through their fathers. Sweeney's dad, Steven Sweeney, and Monroe's dad, Charles Stanley Gifford, are both descendants of an early settler in Sandwich, Massachusetts, named Ezra Perry.

The relationship is real, although tenuous, as Perry lived in the 1600s.

Sweeney has long made clear her admiration for the late star, who died from an acute barbiturate poisoning overdose in 1962 at the age of 36.

In February, the White Lotus alum sported a vintage dress inspired by Monroe to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The figure-hugging Ceil Chapman design was a look-alike to the dress the Some Like It Hot star famously wore for her 1952 cover of Life magazine.

Sweeney also previously channelled the Old Hollywood star at the premiere of The Housemaid in December 2025, in a Galia Lahav dress that resembled Monroe's iconic white halter dress from 1955's The Seven Year Itch.

Sweeney is currently in a relationship with Taylor Swift's former talent manager, music producer Scooter Braun.

The pair first connected in June 2025 during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding festivities in Italy. They went Instagram official in May 2026 at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California.