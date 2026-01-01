Andrew Scott sparks Oscar buzz with Elsinore at London Film Festival

Andrew Scott has kicked off the excitement of Awards Season with the UK premiere of Elsinore at the London Film Festival.

The Ripley star walked the red carpet with co-star Olivia Colman at the opening night gala on Wednesday at the capital's Royal Festival Hall.

Elsinore has amassed widespread critical acclaim since premiering at the Telluride Film Festival in September. Scott has already garnered status as one of the frontrunners for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Scott's other co-stars Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Sadie Soverall, Monica Dolan, Louis Healy, Kadiff Kirwan and Jamie Bogyo.

Elsinore tells the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, who starred in Chariots of Fire. Charleson was diagnosed with AIDS in 1989 but stepped in nonetheless to take over the title role of Hamlet at London's National Theatre after Daniel Day-Lewis abruptly dropped out of the production. He died eight weeks after his final performance.

Elsinore hits cinemas on 20 November.

The 70th BFI London Film Festival takes place at venues across the British capital from 7 to 18 October.

Other films of note that will show include Danny Boyle's Ink, John Wilson's The History of Concrete and Jesse Eisenberg's The Debut.