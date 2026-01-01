Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's eldest son has 'really cute' cameo in Matchbox: The Movie

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's eldest son makes a small cameo at the end of Matchbox: The Movie.

The 44-year-old actress and 49-year-old former professional wrestler John Cena star in the Apple TV film, which follows the latter's character, spy-and-former soldier Sean Walker, and his childhood pals as they try to find a nuclear warhead and clear their names after being blamed for the theft.

Speaking about Silas, 11, Jessica told E! News: "He plays a small part in this in the movie at the very end, which is really cute."

Silas, and his brother Phineas, six, who are huge fans of John, joined Jessica on set, and they were amazed by the experience.

She said: "They're so funny. I feel like their brains implode whenever they come to set - especially a set like this where there's a hero of theirs that they're meeting, there's cool action sequences, there's fight sequences."

However, Phineas got confused while on set about what was acting and what was not.

Jessica said: "My little one, I think he was like, 'Is this real? Is this not real?' John just got punched, and he fell on the ground.

"I don't even know what is happening to their brains or what they're thinking. It's just a lot of confusion."

She added: "My 11-year-old is like, 'I know what this is.'

"But the six-year-old is still like, 'What's happening here?'"

Jessica revealed whether or not her and Justin's sons are interested in following in her acting footsteps or want to pursue a career in music like their dad.

She shared: "My 11-year-old is a little bit of both ... He’s a DJ, so he’s kind of interested in both lanes.

"We’re just kind of letting him take his time and see what happens and what he really gets interested in."

Jessica recently admitted Silas and Phineas think she is "so lame", but the Total Recall alum scored "some cool mom points" when she worked with John on Matchbox: The Movie.

Appearing on a May 2025 episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica said: "They love him. They love him, and he’s so nice. He’s a lovable dude, and they are just crazy about him."

To prove how "crazy" the boys are about John, Jimmy, 52, produced an "all about my mom" worksheet which Phineas had filled in for Mother's Day.

On a section that began "my mom is", the youngster had shunned descriptors such as "an actress" and instead wrote "John Cena's friend".

Jimmy said: “I love that kid, c’mon."

Jessica laughed: "I died. That’s who I am to him, and I think if John and I ever fall out and we’re not friends anymore, I think I should go find a new family.”

On the worksheet, Phineas had amusingly written that his mom is "12-years-old" with hair that is "straight down brown" and eyes that are blue, despite them actually being green.

Despite the Blade: Trinity entertainer bagging "cool points" for being pals with John, Silas and Phineas still do not think she is a "cool" person.

Jimmy asked: "Do your kids know how cool their parents are?"

Jessica replied: “No. Not at all. No, Jimmy.

“Well. I think they think Justin's kind of cool 'cause the music element, and like, he's Daddy. I am so lame to them."

The youngsters think she has the "worst ideas" and are not interested in her feedback, however positive.

Jessica added: "Let me tell you, the new phrase for my four-year-old is, 'Mom, you have the worst ideas.' I'm like, are we … we're already there.

"Silas is like, 'Don't engage, Mom. Back up off the field.' He's playing baseball now. He's like, 'Don't say anything. Back up.' I'm like, 'I just said good job.' Like, 'Say nothing. Say nothing.'"